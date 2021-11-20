ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mario Bava’s “Rabid Dogs” Gets A Remake

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Franco and Evan Kilgore are set to pen an English-language remake of Mario Bava’s cult 1974 crime classic “Rabid Dogs”. The pair have reportedly acquired the...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Stan Winston's 1988 Creature Feature PUMPKINHEAD Is Getting a Remake

Paramount Players is set to direct a remake of director Stan Winston’s classic monster movie Pumpkinhead. I enjoyed the original film. It was a great horror flick, and I loved the terrifying design of the creature. It scared the hell out of me when I was a kid, and I loved it.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things boss lines up remake of Marvel star's movie

Lionsgate has acquired the English-language adaptation rights to the Danish action-comedy Riders of Justice, which stars Doctor Strange's Mads Mikkelsen. Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen have teamed up with Dan Levine to produce the new adaptation under the umbrella of production company 21 Laps, after the success of the Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Hammer Films Returns With New Titles & Remasters

Iconic British horror production company Hammer Films has closed a deal with UK-based Network Distributing. Together the pair will form Hammer Studios Ltd., a new entity to manage and control Hammer’s vast library of content ranging from iconic classics like “The Quatermass Experiment” and the Lee-Cushing “Dracula” movies, to more recent titles like “The Woman in Black,” “Let Me In” and “The Lodge”.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Clifford The Big Red Dog” Sequel Ordered

Paramount Pictures has officially announced they are developing a sequel to the just-released family adventure comedy film “Clifford the Big Red Dog” based on the classic children’s books. Released the other week, the film has generated $34 million at the domestic box office while playing concurrently on the Paramount+ service....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Bava
TVOvermind

Should the Harry Potter Movies Get a Remake?

Seriously, who didn’t see this coming the moment that reboots started becoming insanely popular? The Harry Potter franchise finished up the main story back in 2011, and after a decade it’s not too hard to think that someone might have been sitting around wondering if the whole thing could be rebooted and produce the same effect. Of course, that’s hoping for more than lightning in a bottle. That’s hoping that one can catch a series of lightning strikes with their bare fingers without ever getting singed. It’s not surprising at all to think that a lot of people don’t want to see this happen since there’s no way to know just how it could go and if it would be a wise move from any angle that it could be viewed from. So far it does appear that a series could be coming out based on the Potterverse and set within it, but even that sounds like a bad idea since leaving this story as it is without any attempt to remake anything would be nice, plus, pushing it forward for another movie or two might be the only real way to make it work.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Scott Talks “Alien” & “Blade Runner” Series

Filmmaker Ridley Scott has confirmed that the two in-development live-action TV series based on his films “Alien” and “Blade Runner” are moving forward – and fast. Speaking with the BBC on Monday to promote his new “House of Gucci” film, Scott says “Blade Runner” is targeting around ten hour-long episodes:
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Tops Box-Office

Sony Pictures’ “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a direct and nostalgia-fueled follow-up to the original two 1980s sci-fi comedy classics, pulled in $44 million in its domestic opening weekend. The good news is that’s a better-than-expected result for the film, especially considering some very mixed reviews from critics – the film scored a...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“The Matrix Resurrections” Is ‘Not A Sequel’

Anticipation is high for Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” even as many questions remain over just where the story of this franchise will go. Though ostensibly the fourth film in the series, this is certainly not a reboot but nor is it a straight sequel either. Some characters are coming back, most with their same actors, but things are still quite different.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabid Dogs#Hostage
darkhorizons.com

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Prologue Clip

Earlier this year, Universal Pictures premiered a five-minute ‘prologue’ clip teasing next year’s blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion”. The clip, directed by co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow, flashes back some 65 million years to the time of the dinosaurs and then jumps ahead to a time after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with humanity and dinosaurs co-existing.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Super Mario” Film Producer Talks Pratt

Just as James Corden seems to pop up in a lot of musicals, “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt is showing up in a lot of animated features these days. He had the two “LEGO Movie” titles and Pixar’s “Onward” under his belt, but more recently he scored the two high profile jobs of playing the lead roles in both the new “Super Mario Bros.” and “Garfield” animated movies.
MOVIES
Variety

Torino Film Festival Mixes Militant Cinema With More Mainstream Movies

Italy’s Torino Film Festival, the pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema — now being revamped after going virtual due to the pandemic — will somewhat symbolically kick off its upcoming 39th edition with the international premiere of “Sing 2” with director Garth Jennings in tow. “It’s a hymn to going back into movie theaters,” says Torino artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle on choosing the animated musical comedy, featuring more than 40 rock, rap and pop tunes, as opener for the Nov. 26-Dec. 4 event. It will be Italy’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves Ended ‘John Wick 4’ Filming by Giving His Stunt Team the ‘Best Wrap Gift Ever’

With beloved action franchises such as “The Matrix” and “John Wick” under his belt, Keanu Reeves knows the importance of stunt workers more than most actors. As reported by People magazine, the actor marked the end of production on “John Wick 4” by gifting the film’s four-man stunt team personalized Rolex Submariner watches as a thank you for their hard work on the upcoming action tentpole. Reeves’ stunt team on the film was made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang.
MOVIES
New York Post

Dean Stockwell, star of ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dune,’ dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy