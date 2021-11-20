Ravens at Bears: Key matchups

3 keys for Bears to upset Ravens and final score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were always going to have a tough time beating the Ravens in Week 11. But after Friday’s awful news dump when the team announced Khalil Mack and Danny Trevathan would miss the rest of the season, plus Akiem Hicks would be out this Sunday and Allen Robinson would be doubtful, that challenge got much, much tougher. That doesn’t mean the Bears should just forfeit the game and start looking ahead to their Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions, however. You know the line about any team and any Sunday, and if the Bears can hone in on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a shot to pull off the upset.

