Two off days in-a-row for the Blackhawks gives us time to breathe and take in what has happened so far since Derek King has taken over in Chicago. Two wins, both coming with extra time, give the Blackhawks a load of confidence as they head into tomorrow night’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes, one of now three teams that the Blackhawks are ahead of in the league standings. It presents an opportunity to get a third win under Derek King and solidify a sense of a “winning culture” again in the Chicago locker room. Yes, they would still be in the basement of the NHL, but they could begin to see some daylight out of the 1-9-2 hole that they were dug into to begin the season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO