UConn absolutely roasted UCF for using an imposter 'Civil ConFLiCT' trophy and it was glorious

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp3wg_0d2qPOyA00

UConn’s football team might be 1-9 in real life but they are absolutely undefeated on the internet right now.

They roasted UCF today. Cooked em. Fried. Sauteed. Baked. Whatever you want to call it, that’s what they did. It was just the perfect way to get things started ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

And it’s all because they posted a video of a fake rivalry trophy that they actually wanted nothing to do with six years ago when it first became, well, a thing.

It was fantastic. UCF posted it standing alone in their stadium via their Twitter account.

UCONN wouldn’t have it. They took a shot at UCF’s “National Championship” from 2017. You know, the one from when they won the Peach Bowl.

SPICY. This is incredible content. There’s a backstory to it, though, that makes it even better.

Yo, what's going on here?

Alright, so boom. Back in 2015, UCONN was in the American Athletic Conference. They were new to the conference and had no rivals. And rivals are necessary to juice up storylines and hype up new conferences.

So, naturally, UCONN’s head coach at the time, Bob Diaco, thought of the brilliant idea of just making one. And he picked UCF as their rival.

He had the school make a trophy and everything.

Oh, wow, so these schools are rivals?

Nope! They’re not. UConn didn’t even tell UCF about their plans here. They just…picked them as their rival. After all, they were the creme of the crop in the conference. Why not pick them?

The problem was UCF wanted absolutely nothing to do with it.

So did the rivalry actually happen?

I guess? UConn actually beat UCF and celebrated with the trophy.

But the next season after UCF turned the tables on them and won the “rivalry” game, they completely ignored the trophy and left it at the end of the bench. And now no one knows where the trophy is.

That was the last time they played.

But, wait, UCF just tweeted out the trophy? Clearly they have it

Well, actually, that’s not the original trophy. Here’s what the original looks like compared to the new one. It’s different.

So UCF had a trophy made to finally embrace the rivalry they completely ignored all those years ago.

Wow, UCF. Really???

Yup. Which is exactly why this joke is wholly appropriate.

They deserved that. College football fans everywhere had a laugh over this.

Maybe now this can actually be a rivalry now that UCF is finally ready to put some respect on the trophy.

Hopefully, UConn plays a bit more inspired than they have all season to make it interesting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

