SPECIAL DELIVERY: Patta keeps making the perfect Air Max 1. Here's how

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
As a sneaker botique, Patta has a saying. It goes “Out of love and necessity rather than profit and novelty.”

Those are some meaningful words for a sneaker brand. This is their messaging to the public. They’re saying they care more about the community and the love of sneaker culture than the hype that comes with it. That’s their ethos.

You can see that ethos in every single version of the Air Max 1 Patta has made. They’ve touched the shoe 6 times now. In each and every instance, they’ve added a new detail that has somehow made it different than the last and improved on an already classic shoe.

Sykes dives into how they keep doing it on the latest episode of Special Delivery. Tap in.

sneakernews.com

A Fourth Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Revealed In Black

Subtly teased as part of Patta’s official introduction of the “Rush Maroon” colorway earlier this week, the Patta Air Max 1 “Waves” is revealed in its fourth black iteration with assistance by Chris Union of @unionlosangeles. Similarly to the Rush Maroon Air Max 1, this fourth and final edition sees a glossy mudguard, leather overlay construction, and a silver mesh base. White Swoosh logos in its traditional quarter placement as well as the miniature treatment on the forefoot and heel complete the rather simplistic approach that Patta has mastered with its Air Max 1 drops.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Patta Announces Release Date for Its Nike Air Max 1 “Rush Maroon”

Since 1987, the Air Max 1 has continued to withstand the test of time and be one of the. ‘s key Sportswear models. And this Fall, the silhouette has been remixed by long time collaborator Patta with a wavy makeover, and its “Rush Maroon” variant has now been officially unveiled. This installment is the third collaboration between these two parties this year and follows up the “Monarch” and “Noise Aqua” releases.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "Rush Maroon" Unveiled: Official Photos

Patta is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in all of Amsterdam and over the years, they have become known for their incredible collaborations with Nike. They have a particular obsession with the Nike Air Max 1, and over the past year, they have delivered plenty of great colorways. Moving forward, Patta is continuing its work with Nike, and soon, they will be coming out with a Nike Air Max 1 that has been nicknamed "Rush Maroon."
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Another Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Is Releasing Soon

One of the stores that helped make Nike Air Max sneakers coveted in the late 2000s and 2010s is linking back up with the Swoosh for a new project. Amsterdam retailer Patta is set to release a new set of Air Max 1 sneakers soon, and today we have a first look via images shared by Twitter user @StashedSNKRS. The pair pictured is said to be one of two styles on the way, this one coming in Metallic Silver/Monarch/Pure Platinum while a second colorway is expected to feature similar blocking in Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua/Pure Platinum. The early information comes courtesy of @pyleaks, which is also listing an expected retail price of $160 for the pairs.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Black Friday Release Round-Up: Patta x Air Max 1s, “Animal Instinct” AJ11s, Yeezy 700s, And More

Black Friday has changed a lot in recent years. And with COVID still looming over us, it’s hard to say whether or not we’ll see the rushes of people common years prior. But with vaccinations continuing to make progress and regulations further lightening up, we may see at least a couple lines — especially for many of this week’s upcoming releases.
SHOPPING
GQMagazine

Here's How You Make a Literal Medal for Dressing Well

People who run fast get awarded with medals. Eat a lot of hot dogs? Here’s a medal. Once upon a time, there was even a lot of groaning that participation alone was enough to earn a medal. But dressing well—which is a whole lot harder than slamming a hot dog, and maybe even tougher than running a four-minute mile—was never recognized with hardware. Well, the era of unawarded dressing came to an end last night when GQ handed out the first Big Fit of the Night medal at its 2021 Men of the Year party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
SneakerFiles

Trinidad Jame$’ Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 ‘Sorrel Red’ Launching on Black Friday

Running lifestyle brand Saucony is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated collaboration with multi-platinum Trinidad-born and Atlanta-based artist Trinidad Jame$ on a limited-edition iteration of the iconic Jazz 81. The Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81 celebrates Trinidad Jame$‘ connection with the footwear brand and celebrates the musician’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Trinidad Jame$ And Saucony Partner For Limited Edition Sneaker Release

Trinidad Jame$ has connected with Saucony for a limited sneaker release with homegrown inspiration. The musician and the sneaker company have teamed up for an exclusive version of Saucony’s Jazz 81 shoe, by way of Trinidad Jame$’s new brand, Hommewrk To create the shoe, the “All Gold Everything” rapper drew inspiration from a sneaker he first owned as an immigrant moving to America. The vibrant “Sorrel Red” colorway pays homage to the 34-year-old’s Trinidadian heritage and his favorite drink, Sorrel, which is made of dried hibiscus flowers petals. A press release describes the footwear as having “deep red hues that are recreated on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
