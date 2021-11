South Pontotoc Cougars Cross Country Team had a fantastic showing at the MSHSAA State Cross Country Meet at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. I can't believe the season is over for this year. It went by so fast. I can't put into word my true feelings and emotions of the hard work and respect for these runners. Each week they keep pouring themselves into training for the hope of doing well at meets and at State. It's always a great day for some and heart breaks for others. When you want to hoop and hollar congratulations for some and embrace others to wipe away tears, will leave you so split into pieces.

PONTOTOC, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO