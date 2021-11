MISSOULA — Montana will face Washington State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in an opening-round match of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship in Pullman, Washington. It marks the third time in Montana’s six NCAA tournament appearances that the Grizzlies (13-5-1) will have faced Washington State (13-2-4) in the first round. Saturday’s match will be available on ESPN+ with Trevor Williams calling the action.

12 DAYS AGO