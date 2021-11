Kansas Wesleyan's Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has been selected to the 2021 All-Midwest Sports Net NAIA Volleyball team as selected by Midwest Sports Net staff. Earlier this month, Monson earned a repeat performance as KCAC Defender of the Year along with being named First Team All-KCAC, averaging 6.07 digs per set on the season, and upped her average to 6.44 digs per set in conference play. She also ranks seventh in the NAIA in digs per set and No. 16 in total digs. Earlier this season, Monson became to career leader in digs per set and total digs in KWU history.

CHENEY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO