KWU's Simbron, Lopez earn All-KCAC team designation

HUTCHINSON – Kansas Wesleyan volleyball dropped a straight set decision to Saint Mary in the KCAC Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals on Friday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena - 25-19, 25-21, 25-22. Things started out strong for the Coyotes as KWU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening set behind two service aces by Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita), but Saint Mary scored the next five points to take a 5-4 lead. KWU regained the lead 8-5 in the set, but Saint Mary tied it back up at 9-9.

12 DAYS AGO