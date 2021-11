London is one of the most watched cities in the world: Its inhabitants are caught on camera about 300 times a day on average and the British capital has become a testbed for police use of live facial recognition. But the technology, which powers a multibillion-dollar market for security firms and building management, has troubling limitations. To show it up even more, a special team of human officers have, anecdotally, been doing a better job than the cameras.

