Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude. And, come time to feast your way through delicious Thanksgiving dinner menus while listening to the best Thanksgiving songs and overhearing a silly Thanksgiving joke, all while surrounded by family and friends, you’ll likely feel like you have a lot to be thankful for. So, it’s only natural that those feelings of gratitude may inspire you to reach out to even more friends and family as the holiday season kicks off. While it never hurts to sit down and prepare a hand-written note or even a festive care package, you might want to take a beat before making a beeline to the post office. After all…

SHOPPING ・ 21 HOURS AGO