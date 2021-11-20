ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward tests positive for coronavirus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason Greenwood has been ruled out of Manchester United's clash at Watford on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 20-year-old's positive test...

Daily Mail

Is Mauricio Pochettino the right fit for Man United? He has style, a cool head and a history of turning kids like Mason Greenwood into superstars... but he's never won a title and does not like big egos

Manchester United's sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was triggered without a long-term permanent successor available, and they are now hoping one of their preferred candidates kicks up a fuss to try and force a move. That may yet be the case with Mauricio Pochettino, who Sportsmail understands is prepared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mason Greenwood
Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Marc Skinner says Manchester United are ready for Arsenal test

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner believes his side are fully prepared to face unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal on Sunday on the back of their midweek derby heroics. United’s 2-1 Continental Cup win over rivals Manchester City delighted Skinner who saw it as evidence that his players are rising...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Manchester United#England#Gunnar#Vicarage Road#Covid#Sky Sports
BBC

Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City playmaker tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from international duty. The 30-year-old will isolate for 10 days, meaning he will miss Sunday's Premier League match at home to Everton and Wednesday's Champions League game against Paris St-Germain. De Bruyne, who is vaccinated, scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Jokes With Watford Forward Josh King At Half-Time

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was spotted 'joking' with Watford goalscorer Joshua King as the away side went into the break at 2-0 down. Ahead of this weekend's clash, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised the club's fans to expect a 'reaction' from his team after the international break but in reality, it was an abysmal opening 45 minutes at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Man United, Chelsea through in CL, Barcelona made to wait

Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday. Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16. United was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea injury fears over Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante on otherwise perfect night vs Juventus

Thomas Tuchel admitted he is worried by the injuries suffered by N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell during Chelsea's 4-0 thrashing of Juventus on Tuesday night. The Blues secured their place in the Champions League last 16 thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, but Kante and Chilwell are now doubts for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United, having been forced off either side of half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE

