Lakers: Russell Westbrook Gets Roasted from an Unlikely Source

The Celtics came away with a 130-108 drubbing of the Lakers in last night's game against the Lakers. Former Laker Dennis Schroder was an integral part of torching the Lakers matador defense with an efficient line of 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, on 14 shots.

Last season, Schroder had a tumultuous lone season with the Lakers, capped off when he reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension, one that Schroder has disputed. He ended up having to settle on a one-year, $5.9 million prove it deal with the Celtics during the offseason.

He matched up against the biggest name the Lakers acquired during the offseason in Russell Westbrook. The Brodie played poorly shooting 5 of 13, for 12 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

After the game, the Celtics broadcast roasted the Lakers’ universe with this caption.

Professional or not, it is absolutely savage. Westbrook is indeed getting paid a ridiculous amount of $44.2 million this season.

The former MVP has been fluctuating between superb performances (like he did against Milwaukee) and duds like this two nights later. The level of consistency amongst the team just is not there at this point with them hovering around the .500 mark. Do not expect the slander to dissipate as the Lakers continue to struggle to find the right pieces to flourish this season.