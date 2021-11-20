Breaking down the final Saints injury report for Week 11 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints aren’t in great shape going into this week’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles, especially on offense. A dozen players who took snaps on offense in last year’s Eagles game won’t be available between injuries and offseason moves, and that number could climb even higher if some of their teammates aren’t able to get the green light while managing their own injuries.

Here’s what we know from Friday’s final injury report:

Out

Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday but he was held out on Thursday and Friday. He won’t play against the Eagles and will miss his second game while managing this injury.

(knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday but he was held out on Thursday and Friday. He won’t play against the Eagles and will miss his second game while managing this injury. Bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) did not practice this week and were ruled out for Sunday, which is huge. The Saints will miss them against a strong Eagles defensive line.

(knee/shoulder) and (knee) did not practice this week and were ruled out for Sunday, which is huge. The Saints will miss them against a strong Eagles defensive line. Backup defensive linemen Malcolm Roach (knee) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) also missed practice and were ruled out. The Saints’ front four needs all the help it can get and has struggled with injuries all year.

(knee) and (ankle) also missed practice and were ruled out. The Saints’ front four needs all the help it can get and has struggled with injuries all year. Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery (hand) was ruled out after last week’s gruesome broken finger, which will likely land him on injured reserve after he undergoes reparative surgery.

(hand) was ruled out after last week’s gruesome broken finger, which will likely land him on injured reserve after he undergoes reparative surgery. Only guard Jack Anderson (hamstring) was ruled out for Philadelphia.

Questionable

Only one Saints player is questionable: quarterback/Swiss army knife Taysom Hill (foot), who managed to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been banged up between this foot issue and last month’s concussion.

(foot), who managed to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been banged up between this foot issue and last month’s concussion. The Eagles ruled linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) and defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) questionable to play.

Available

Eagles players who popped up on the injury report this week but are expected to play include defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (rest) and Javon Hargrave (shoulder), tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), linebacker Shaun Bradley (shoulder), right tackle Lane Johnson (rest), center Jason Kelce (rest), safety Rodney McLeod (knee), running back Jordan Howard (ankle), and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (elbow).

Who is out for the year?