Breaking down the final Saints injury report for Week 11 vs. Eagles

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New Orleans Saints aren’t in great shape going into this week’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles, especially on offense. A dozen players who took snaps on offense in last year’s Eagles game won’t be available between injuries and offseason moves, and that number could climb even higher if some of their teammates aren’t able to get the green light while managing their own injuries.

Here’s what we know from Friday’s final injury report:

Out

  • Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday but he was held out on Thursday and Friday. He won’t play against the Eagles and will miss his second game while managing this injury.
  • Bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) did not practice this week and were ruled out for Sunday, which is huge. The Saints will miss them against a strong Eagles defensive line.
  • Backup defensive linemen Malcolm Roach (knee) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) also missed practice and were ruled out. The Saints’ front four needs all the help it can get and has struggled with injuries all year.
  • Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery (hand) was ruled out after last week’s gruesome broken finger, which will likely land him on injured reserve after he undergoes reparative surgery.
  • Only guard Jack Anderson (hamstring) was ruled out for Philadelphia.

Questionable

  • Only one Saints player is questionable: quarterback/Swiss army knife Taysom Hill (foot), who managed to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been banged up between this foot issue and last month’s concussion.
  • The Eagles ruled linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) and defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) questionable to play.

Available

  • Eagles players who popped up on the injury report this week but are expected to play include defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (rest) and Javon Hargrave (shoulder), tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), linebacker Shaun Bradley (shoulder), right tackle Lane Johnson (rest), center Jason Kelce (rest), safety Rodney McLeod (knee), running back Jordan Howard (ankle), and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (elbow).

Who is out for the year?

  • Injured reserve: tight end Dylan Soehner, defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, left tackle Ethan Greenidge, kicker Wil Lutz, left guard Andrus Peat, and quarterback Jameis Winston
  • Physically unable to perform: wide receiver Michael Thomas

LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Latest on Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett before matchup vs. Saints (UPDATE)

The Eagles are monitoring the injuries of three notable players entering Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle/injured reserve) are among the banged-up players in the Eagles’ locker room. However, during his...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons for Saints fans to be optimistic for Week 11 vs Eagles

The New Orleans Saints may have lost 21-23 this past Sunday to the Titans, but there is plenty of reason to believe they are trending in the right direction. Coming off of two disheartening losses in the past two weeks by a combined four points, they have been in each game until the very end.
NFL
