ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi starts as Barcelona coach by beating Espanyol

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández has enjoyed a win on his return to Camp Nou as Barcelona’s new coach. Memphis...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi ready for Daniel Alves to immediately join training

Barcelona will have to wait to register new signing Daniel Alves. Sport says Alves will not be able to be registered until January 1, when the transfer window opens again. He will in theory be one of three signings Barcelona want to make. He won three Champions Leagues, six Spanish...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi to go back to Al Sadd to strengthen his attack

Barcelona coach Xavi wants to go back to former club Al Sadd to strengthen his attack. Sport says he knows they need more goal threat up front and is interested in bringing Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah to Barça from his former side Al Sadd. He was the top scorer there...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Andrés Iniesta
Person
Xavi
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi happy for Pedri after 2021 Golden Boy award

Barcelona coach Xavi is happy for Pedri after he was named the 2021 Golden Boy. Pedri was officially awarded the European Golden Boy award on Monday morning, yet the Spanish midfielder has suffered another setback on his road to recovery from injury. Xavi was asked about the condition of the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi admits Dembele could face Benfica

Barcelona coach Xavi says Ousmane Dembele could be involved against Champions League opponents Benfica tonight. Dembele has been battling with his latest injury setback. But Xavi says he may play against Benfica if he feels right in training. “It depends on his sensations," said Xavi. “We don't want the players...
SOCCER
USA Today

Man United, Chelsea through in CL, Barcelona made to wait

Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday. Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16. United was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Espanyol#Ap#Sevilla
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

New Barcelona coach Xavi targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago

New Barcelona coach Xavi is targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Newly-appointed Barca boss Xavi is thought to be a big admirer of Thiago since their days of lining up together for the Catalan club and thus has him high on the shortlist of potential signings. Thiago has struggled with injuries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Espanyol on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Xavi’s first game as manager

Barcelona take to the pitch on Saturday evening for the first time under new boss Xavi Hernandez.He was appointed at the start of the international break to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman, with Barcelona taking just one win in the last six in La Liga, leaving them ninth in the table.They face Espanyol in the derby at the Camp Nou this weekend, with the visitors two places further back and level on points with Xavi’s new side.All eyes will be on whether the former midfielder can hit the ground running now he is in the dugout, with this his first...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy