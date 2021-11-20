ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Highlights from opening Quarter-Finals at 2021 Grand Slam of Darts

By Samuel Gill
dartsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening Quarter-Finals at the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts...

dartsnews.com

dartsnews.com

Van den Bergh tests positive for Covid-19, replaced by Dobey in 2021 Grand Slam of Darts line-up

Dimitri van den Bergh has been ruled out of this year's Grand Slam of Darts after testing positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating in Belgium. Van den Bergh will now be replaced directly by the next highest ranked player from the qualification criteria being Chris Dobey - who missed out narrowly having claimed two ProTour titles this season.
James Wade
Gerwyn Price
dartsnews.com

Top ten highest averages at Grand Slam of Darts (2007-2020)

Dimitri van den Bergh won't be at the Grand Slam of Darts due to a positive Covid-19 test but last year saw him set a new record for the highest average in the tournament. Van den Bergh produced 114.85 to just eclipse a record which stood since 2014 when Phil Taylor defeated Christian Kist 5-1 with a 114.65.
SkySports

Grand Slam of Darts: The next generation providing an exciting glimpse into the future

Michael van Gerwen's record-breaking display, Fallon Sherrock creating history, and Raymond van Barneveld's return. There have been several major stories at this year's Grand Slam of Darts, but the performances of the game's most promising youngsters have not gone unnoticed. In the past, the Grand Slam provided players from the...
dartsnews.com

Sensational Sherrock whitewashes De Decker to claim maiden Grand Slam of Darts win with record women's TV average

Fallon Sherrock has produced another incredible display to win for the first time on the Grand Slam of Darts stage whitewashing Mike de Decker 5-0. Sherrock produced a new record women's TV average eclipsing the previous mark set by Lisa Ashton earlier this year with 101.55, four 180's and 56% on the doubles for 'The Queen of the Palace'.
dartsnews.com

Price books hard-fought victory over Brooks to reach last eight at Grand Slam of Darts

Gerwyn Price made it through to the last eight of the Grand Slam of Darts with a hard-fought victory over Bradley Brooks. The world champion made a very flat impression in the early stages against Brooks, the reigning world youth champion. The Welshman should have been 5-0 up going into the first break, but due to misses on the doubles Brooks kept the damage limited with 'only' a 3-2 deficit. After the break, Price made it 5-2, but that did not cause any extra emotion for the world number one.
SkySports

Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Peter Wright beats Fallon Sherrock as Michael van Gerwen defeats Lisa Ashton

Peter Wright ensured Fallon Sherrock's Grand Slam of Darts debut ended in defeat as the Queen of the Palace was left to rue a host of missed darts at double in a 5-1 reverse. Wright, who has been out of sorts since his dominant victory at the World Matchplay in July, started fast and with an average north of 100 took an early 2-0 lead in a tournament where he has reached two of the last four finals.
BBC

Fallon Sherrock is first woman to reach last 16 of Grand Slam of Darts

England's Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts with a thrilling 5-3 win against Gabriel Clemens. Sherrock, 27, came back from 3-1 down to win four consecutive legs, throwing a 170 checkout to clinch the match. She had to win...
