VIDEO: Highlights from opening Quarter-Finals at 2021 Grand Slam of Darts

Gerwyn Price made it through to the last eight of the Grand Slam of Darts with a hard-fought victory over Bradley Brooks. The world champion made a very flat impression in the early stages against Brooks, the reigning world youth champion. The Welshman should have been 5-0 up going into the first break, but due to misses on the doubles Brooks kept the damage limited with 'only' a 3-2 deficit. After the break, Price made it 5-2, but that did not cause any extra emotion for the world number one.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO