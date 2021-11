Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. On what prompted his excited reaction to the game-closing drive. Just the type of drive it was in that moment. Had to have it. Colt leading them down there. I just thought it was a tremendous overall effort by those guys. It was tough sledding. Their defense was playing was playing really good, but we had to have it. We made that drive, and just a real great response from that entire offensive unit.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO