Premier League

Man Utd ’embarrassing’ in Watford defeat, says De Gea

World Soccer Talk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (AFP) – Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea labelled the Red Devils’ display in a 4-1 thrashing by Watford on Saturday as “embarrassing” as the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes urged the players to take some of the blame. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing even more frenzied...

worldsoccertalk.com

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Tribal Football

Man Utd consider new Sancho role for Watford clash

Manchester United could field Jadon Sancho at wing-back against Watford. The Sun says Sancho could be used in the position when Manchester United take on Watford. The Red Devils return from the international break with a trip to Vicarage Road on November 20. And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to...
World Soccer Talk

Watford hammer Man Utd 4-1 to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was hanging by a thread after 10-man Manchester United slumped to an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday. United’s fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches ramps up the pressure on the Norwegian manager to extreme levels as club bosses...
Tribal Football

Watford midfielder pair to miss Man Utd clash

Watford pair Ozan Tufan and Juraj Kucka are set to miss the weekend clash with Manchester United. Kucka will not be able to play due to a suspension after he was sent off in the closing stages of the defeat at Arsenal, while Tufan was sent home from international duty with Turkey after picking up a knee injury.
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Watford have lost 12 of their 14 Premier League matches against Manchester United (won two) – against no side have they lost more. In the top flight, United have won 18 of their 26 matches against Watford (drawn four, lost four), a win ratio of 69%. Among teams they’ve faced at least 20 times in their top-flight history, they only have a higher win ratio against Luton Town (73% - played 30 won 22).
World Soccer Talk

‘Embarrassed’ Solskjaer apologises after Man Utd thrashed at Watford

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to Manchester United fans after an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat at Watford pushed the beleaguered Norwegian to the brink of the sack on Saturday. United manager Solskjaer is facing even more frenzied speculation over his future after a fifth defeat in seven Premier League...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to...
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Last time out

Watford host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the Red Devils in a comfortable 3-0 victory back in February 2020. Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting...
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Manchester United are winless in three Premier League matches against newly promoted teams, drawing against West Brom, Leeds and Fulham last season. They haven’t gone four in a row without a win against such opposition since a run ending in September 1997 that saw them fail to beat Sunderland, Derby, Leicester and Bolton.
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Watford v Man Utd

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions. The international break was the first time in weeks I didn't hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked. If United drop any...
whtc.com

Soccer-‘Nightmare after nightmare’ as Man Utd lose 4-1 at Watford

WATFORD, England (Reuters) – Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display and after a brief fightback they capitulated horribly...
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer explains Greenwood absence for Watford defeat

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood missed defeat at Watford as he was self-isolating. Greenwood was a notable absentee when the matchday squad was announced one hour before kick-off at Vicarage Road, having been a regular starter so far this season. In his pre-match interview at the stadium, United manager Ole...
