January 21, 2015 was a special night. Despite playing only 11 games that year due to a serious case of turf toe, Bobby Wagner had managed to achieve the near-impossible during the season’s campaign. With Wagner on the field the Legion of Boom allowed only 6.5 points per game- with Bobby on the sidelines the defense allowed an average of 20.4 points. No other player in the league made such a staggering difference to their team, and if not for the missed games he would’ve been a lock for DPOY. For his efforts he was honored with no less than 1 MVP vote and the first 1st team Pro Bowl selection in his career, one of many in a resume for the ages.

