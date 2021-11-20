ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevilla held by Alaves despite late Rakitic strike

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid (AFP) – Ivan Rakitic scored an injury-time equaliser but Sevilla were unable to avoid slipping up in La Liga on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a resurgent Alaves. Rakitic’s late drive into the corner was only enough to salvage a point for...

World Soccer Talk

Atletico leave it late to beat Osasuna, Sevilla frustrated by Alaves

Madrid (AFP) – Atletico Madrid climbed to within two points of the top of La Liga on Saturday after Felipe’s 87th-minute header sealed a 1-0 victory over Osasuna. Atletico close the gap on Sevilla, who had earlier moved into first place despite being held to a 2-2 draw by a resurgent Alaves, with Ivan Rakitic grabbing a late equaliser at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde admits Chelsea frustration

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has revealed that he was affected when his proposed move to Chelsea fell through this summer. Kounde was all set to join the Blues on transfer deadline day but Sevilla pulled the plug at the last minute. He had been waiting in Paris hoping the deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Sevilla vs Alaves Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Sevilla vs Alaves: Sevilla will take on Alaves on the Matchday 14 of the La Liga 2021/22. Sevilla stands at the third spot in the points table whereas Alaves are sitting at the 14th spot. Sevilla vs Alaves Match Preview. Sevilla have performed brilliantly in this campaign as they see...
SOCCER
KESQ

Rakitic’s late goal puts Sevilla top in Spain; Atlético wins

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ivan Rakitic’s stoppage-time goal has lifted Sevilla to the top of the Spanish league after fighting back for a 2-2 home draw with Alavés. Alavés was poised to get only its second-ever victory at Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium when Rakitic fired home a ball that fell to him from a poorly defended cross. The draw left Sevilla ahead of Real Sociedad on goal difference. Sociedad plays Valencia on Sunday, when Real Madrid can also move ahead of Sevilla if it wins at Granada. Atlético Madrid also needed a late goal to edge Osasuna 1-0 at home. Atlético remained in fourth place. Xavi Hernández debuts as Barcelona’s coach in a derby against Espanyol later Saturday.
UEFA
Kansas City Star

Sevilla beats Wolfsburg to stay alive in Champions League

Sevilla kept alive its chance of advancing in the Champions League with its first group-stage win of the season. Joan Jordán scored early in the first half and Rafa Mir very late in the second to give Sevilla a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg at home on Tuesday, leaving the Spanish club still in contention in a tight Group G.
UEFA
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Ocampos Cross
Tribal Football

Sevilla president Castro sends message to Barcelona over De Jong plans

Sevilla will resist Barcelona attempts to send back Luuk de Jong in January. De Jong joined Barca on deadline day on a season-long loan from Sevilla. Barcelona would like to lose the forward in the coming winter window and are looking for a way to break the deal with Sevilla. That seems hard, as Sevilla don't want him back.
SOCCER
FanSided

Sevilla close the door on Barcelona and Luuk de Jong

The arrival of Luuk de Jong at Barcelona looks to be in its final months as the Dutch forward is unlikely to be part of Xavi’s plan. De Jong was brought in at the behest of former manager Ronald Koeman and was signed during the last hours of summer deadline day. So far, his spell at the club has not gone well.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Stuttgart: Marco Reus is the hero again after striking late on to send the hosts just one point off Bundesliga top spot... with Donyell Malen also on target despite Roberto Massimo's leveller

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus tapped in an 85th minute winner to give his team a 2-1 victory over visitors VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and close to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund's Dutch forward Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 56th minute but Stuttgart...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Lindstrom strike sinks Freiburg as Cologne hold Mainz

Berlin (AFP) – Danish rising star Jesper Lindstrom picked up his first Bundesliga goal on Sunday as Eintracht Frankfurt pulled further away from the relegation fight with a 2-0 win at Freiburg. Lindstrom, 21, struck midway through the first half to send Frankfurt on their way to a much-needed third...
SOCCER
