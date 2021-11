I appreciate that the state is trying to do something about the teacher recruitment and retention problem in Alaska. However, there is no reason to pay $300,000 for someone to come up with a plan. The retirement math speaks for itself. If you are in Teacher Retirement System Tier III, not only will you not get any state pension, but you also don’t get Social Security. This is a double-whammy on a person’s retirement.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 14 DAYS AGO