Colorado egg production during October 2021 was 121.3 million eggs, up 4 percent from September 2021 but down 12 percent from October 2020 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average number of layers on hand in October 2021 was 4.85 million, up 4 percent from September 2021 but down 8 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,499 eggs, down 4 percent from last year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO