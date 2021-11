Last week, we learned that Sly Stallone was back on set for the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and this week, the actor has released a first look of him in his costume via Instagram. The photo, which was eventually deleted from Stallone's account, shows the actor in his royal blue flight jacket complete with gold trim and a multitude of zippers. The suit collar comes right up to the actor’s chin and he’s rocking a slick-backed hairstyle. If you look closely, you can even spot a Ravagers patch sewn onto the shoulder of his jacket. This all checks out as Stallone will be back to portray his character, Stakar Ogord, from one of the post-credit moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO