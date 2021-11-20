US Dollar Forecast: Key Inflation Data, Biden Fed Nomination In Focus

The October Consumer Price Index (CPI), reported after the completion of our forecast, was two-tenths higher than we had expected. Therefore, our already upwardly revised Q4 2021 forecast of 6.2 and 4.6 percent for annual topline and core CPI respectively, is likely too low. The prospect of a longer lasting inflationary period is now more likely. Thus, in our view the Federal Reserve will end the purchases of securities for their portfolio by mid-year and begin raising the Federal Funds rate target in the fourth quarter of 2022. Both third quarter 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) and the October employment report were near our expectations. These combined with signs of a turnaround in business inventory investment have affirmed our previous growth outlook. Hence, we made only minor adjustments and expect 4.8 percent growth in 2021 and 3.7 percent growth in 2022 GDP.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO