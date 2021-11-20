On Race Like We Do

All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust. In response to the recent Texas legislation, a two-year-old PSA re-surfaced featuring a lineup of popular actors—celebrities who have yet to find disfavor in the public eye for whichever backroom allowances their fame has so far leveraged. The spot is typical: impassioned pleas, heartstring music, actors delivering clichéd phrases in turns, all cast in black-and-white and looking directly down the camera lens. This message, delivered by the cast of The Handmaid's Tale, is about abortion rights. The last one was about environmentalism, and the next one will be about the next thing.
