Russian rescue dog Monika has a new leash on life after prosthetics operation

By Olga Pavlova, Jeevan Ravindran
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russian rescue dog Monika has a new spring in her step after being fitted with titanium prosthetic legs -- just months after doctors suggested she should be put down because of severe...

