‘Tis the season for holiday treats at the Universal Orlando Resort. There’s plenty of seasonal snacks around the parks and CityWalk, but we couldn’t wait to try the new menu at the Battery Park food booth. Sweet and savory pressed sandwiches, hot chocolate, and a very unique presentation of cookies and milk are available here. There’s even alcoholic eggnog. We knew we needed to try some of these intriguing new offerings, so we set out on a busy day with a hearty appetite and made our way to Battery Park.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO