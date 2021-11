As one of the hosts of Today, Hoda Kotb is on TV more than almost anyone else. During her years with NBC, Hoda has cultivated an ability to anchor serious news segments as well as lighter, more fun content. Recently, fans have noticed a necklace with an M on it that Hoda has been wearing during her TV appearances, and many want to know why she's started wearing the necklace.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO