Fitness

This Is the Most Obese State in America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084UoG_0d2qEH7600 Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Adult Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 16 states, 35% or more of the adults had obesity. Most of these states were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. The most obese state in America is Mississippi.

Obesity has negative health effects, increasing the risk of a range of diseases and conditions, from cardiovascular disease to Type 2 diabetes and certain forms of cancer. Obesity also has economic consequences. A CDC study put the medical costs of obesity at $147 billion per year.

Using data from the 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps , a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the most obese state in the country. States were ranked by the adult obesity rate with figures from 2017. All other data came from the CHR.

The adult obesity rate is defined as the share of adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher.

Though many factors, including genetics, diet, and medical conditions, contribute to increased risk of obesity, regular physical activity is one of the best ways to help maintain a healthy weight. In states where obesity is more common, the share of adults who do not exercise regularly is usually higher than the 22.7% share of adults nationwide. Similarly, states with lower obesity rates typically have more physically active populations. ( These are America’s laziest states .)

While the obesity rate in states ranges from just over 22% to nearly 40%, obesity rates can be far higher more locally. In the most obese county, the adult obesity rate is close to 60%. These are America’s most obese counties .

Click here for the most obese states in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iZie_0d2qEH7600

50. Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 22.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.8% (the lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 6.6% (the lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0piN_0d2qEH7600

49. California
> Adult obesity rate: 24.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.7% (5th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (6th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (22nd highest)

ALSO READ: The Worst Myths About Boosting Metabolism That Just Won't Go Away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g4XZ_0d2qEH7600

48. Hawaii
> Adult obesity rate: 24.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.6% (10th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (17th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.4% (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLmwt_0d2qEH7600

47. Massachusetts
> Adult obesity rate: 25.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.0% (12th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.7% (5th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHjN_0d2qEH7600

46. Connecticut
> Adult obesity rate: 26.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.9% (11th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.2% (10th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.0% (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cuoB_0d2qEH7600

45. New York
> Adult obesity rate: 26.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.4% (19th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (25th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1PSL_0d2qEH7600

44. New Jersey
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.6% (11th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (20th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.5% (19th lowest)

ALSO READ: Warning Signs That You Are in Bad Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLKy4_0d2qEH7600

43. Utah
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 16.7% (3rd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 7.5% (2nd lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLu78_0d2qEH7600

42. Vermont
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.4% (6th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (7th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A8Kb_0d2qEH7600

41. Nevada
> Adult obesity rate: 27.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.5% (24th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (22nd highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.1% (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkKXz_0d2qEH7600

40. Montana
> Adult obesity rate: 27.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.7% (19th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.9% (8th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.1% (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVGOr_0d2qEH7600

39. Florida
> Adult obesity rate: 27.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 25.8% (15th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.8% (20th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (10th highest)

ALSO READ: The Most Common Nutritional Deficiencies Among Americans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWrwU_0d2qEH7600

38. New Mexico
> Adult obesity rate: 27.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.0% (7th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (15th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8ve_0d2qEH7600

37. Arizona
> Adult obesity rate: 27.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.2% (17th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (16th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.6% (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NCY_0d2qEH7600

36. Rhode Island
> Adult obesity rate: 28.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.5% (18th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (24th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.5% (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0d2qEH7600

35. New Hampshire
> Adult obesity rate: 28.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.8% (16th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (16th lowest -- tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iybyy_0d2qEH7600

34. Washington
> Adult obesity rate: 28.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 16.4% (2nd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (11th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.0% (14th lowest)

ALSO READ: States Where People Are Getting the Most Sleep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Yrx_0d2qEH7600

33. Minnesota
> Adult obesity rate: 29.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.6% (9th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.5% (4th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.9% (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WNIy_0d2qEH7600

32. Idaho
> Adult obesity rate: 29.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.4% (14th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (12th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.1% (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ra8mc_0d2qEH7600

31. Wyoming
> Adult obesity rate: 29.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.1% (22nd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.0% (9th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.3% (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0d2qEH7600

30. Oregon
> Adult obesity rate: 29.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.3% (4th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.7% (18th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1K1i_0d2qEH7600

29. Illinois
> Adult obesity rate: 29.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.6% (18th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (19th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.9% (21st lowest)

ALSO READ: 11 Best Ways to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat for Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0d2qEH7600

28. Maine
> Adult obesity rate: 29.8%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.8% (15th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.4% (24th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.1% (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCrhi_0d2qEH7600

27. Virginia
> Adult obesity rate: 30.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.2% (23rd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.7% (21st highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.6% (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0d2qEH7600

26. Pennsylvania
> Adult obesity rate: 30.8%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.0% (22nd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (19th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0d2qEH7600

25. Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 31.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.2% (21st highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% (25th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.7% (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6PCy_0d2qEH7600

24. Maryland
> Adult obesity rate: 31.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.9% (20th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (16th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.2% (16th lowest)

ALSO READ: The Worst Myths About Boosting Metabolism That Just Won't Go Away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey8de_0d2qEH7600

23. Wisconsin
> Adult obesity rate: 31.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.3% (13th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (14th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peFTn_0d2qEH7600

22. Alaska
> Adult obesity rate: 31.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.3% (8th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.3% (3rd lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.6% (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0d2qEH7600

21. Georgia
> Adult obesity rate: 32.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.4% (12th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.0% (12th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.4% (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wO3mp_0d2qEH7600

20. North Carolina
> Adult obesity rate: 32.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.3% (20th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.5% (14th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.0% (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlL93_0d2qEH7600

19. South Dakota
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.0% (21st lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (23rd lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.4% (5th lowest)

ALSO READ: Warning Signs That You Are in Bad Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q41J_0d2qEH7600

18. Delaware
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.3% (8th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.8% (13th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjqFy_0d2qEH7600

17. Michigan
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.1% (24th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (18th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.3% (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSma2_0d2qEH7600

16. Missouri
> Adult obesity rate: 32.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 25.5% (16th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.4% (15th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qahmd_0d2qEH7600

15. Kansas
> Adult obesity rate: 33.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.9% (17th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (23rd highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0d2qEH7600

14. Tennessee
> Adult obesity rate: 33.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.2% (9th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.5% (8th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.2% (7th highest)

ALSO READ: The Most Common Nutritional Deficiencies Among Americans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0d2qEH7600

13. Nebraska
> Adult obesity rate: 33.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.7% (25th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.0% (22nd lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0UKE_0d2qEH7600

12. Ohio
> Adult obesity rate: 33.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.1% (13th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (10th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOyc1_0d2qEH7600

11. North Dakota
> Adult obesity rate: 33.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 23.1% (23rd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.4% (13th lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tPnC_0d2qEH7600

10. Indiana
> Adult obesity rate: 33.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.7% (10th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.1% (11th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPcXF_0d2qEH7600

9. South Carolina
> Adult obesity rate: 34.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.0% (14th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.3% (5th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (20th highest)

ALSO READ: States Where People Are Getting the Most Sleep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMPk6_0d2qEH7600

8. Iowa
> Adult obesity rate: 34.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.6% (25th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (21st lowest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5cBU_0d2qEH7600

7. Oklahoma
> Adult obesity rate: 34.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.8% (7th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.3% (9th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.9% (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2jZ2_0d2qEH7600

6. Kentucky
> Adult obesity rate: 34.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 28.7% (4th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.7% (7th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.8% (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Uus_0d2qEH7600

5. Arkansas
> Adult obesity rate: 35.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 30.4% (the highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.5% (4th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.3% (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uuBv_0d2qEH7600

4. Alabama
> Adult obesity rate: 36.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 29.3% (3rd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.5% (3rd highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (6th highest)

ALSO READ: 11 Best Ways to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat for Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAyGi_0d2qEH7600

3. Louisiana
> Adult obesity rate: 36.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 28.0% (6th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% (6th highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pcgx_0d2qEH7600

2. West Virginia
> Adult obesity rate: 37.8%
> Adults who don't exercise: 28.0% (5th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% (the highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcWJ2_0d2qEH7600

1. Mississippi
> Adult obesity rate: 39.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 30.4% (2nd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.6% (2nd highest)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.1% (3rd highest)

Community Policy