Who opens a new business in the midst of a global pandemic? Apparently, Tim Coe and his wife Clare do!. After spending a long-time in commercial insurance and commuting to Northern Virginia, Tim Coe thought there had to be a better way. And there was. He and his wife opened an office of Goosehead Insurance. The commute evaporated and Tim and Clare were now afforded the chance to become a part of the community where they lived and played.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO