Successful microbial colonization of space in a more dispersed manner

Muntjacs aren’t the familiar deer species that occasionally hang out in one’s backyard, so I was quite surprised when seeing it appeared on a Berkeley local news one time when I was still a postdoc in UC Berkeley. The Chinese muntjacs (Muntiacus reevesi) are called ‘the little muntjac’ in Chinese (Figure 1A), while in English, they are also called ‘barking deer’ as they bark like a dog. The Chinese muntjacs become vulnerable in their native country, they are flourishing in the English countryside. These two characters (and they are quite tamed) make them attractive as an exotic pet for some people. However, some muntjac species, e.g., black muntjac (Figure 1B) and giant muntjac in fact are endangered species due to disruption of their habitat. The muntjacs have inspired much interest from evolutionary biologists ever since the discovery of their extreme karyotype diversity in the 1970s. Back to the era of cytogenetics, one important way of defining a species is relying on their observed differences in chromosome numbers and morphology or to a finer scale, banding patterns (so that homologous chromosomes and chromosomal rearrangements can be inferred) between species. It was already known that karyotypes of gibbons range from 2n=38 to 2n=52 within their about 6 million years of divergence[1]. But muntjacs push the extent of chromosome number variation, and how fast such variations evolved to another level: within the estimated 3 million years’ divergence time, the chromosome number ranges from only 2n=6 (female) or 7 (male) chromosomes of Indian muntjac[2], 2n=8 (female) or 9 (male) of black muntjac [3] to 2n=46 of Chinese muntjac[4] (Figure 1B), making the Indian and black muntjacs with the lowest chromosome number known so far in mammals.

WILDLIFE ・ 17 HOURS AGO