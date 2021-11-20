ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Successful microbial colonization of space in a more dispersed manner

By Xiaonan Liu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany organisms live in habitats with limited nutrients or space, competition for these resources is ubiquitous. Although spatial factors related to the population's manner of colonizing space influences its success in spatial competition, what these factors are and to what extent they influence the outcome remains underexplored. Here, we applied a...

Nature.com

Measuring phonon dispersion at an interface

The breakdown of translational symmetry at heterointerfaces leads to the emergence of new phonon modes localized at the interface1. These modes have an essential role in thermal and electrical transport properties in devices, especially in miniature ones wherein the interface may dominate the entire response of the device2. Although related theoretical work began decades ago1,3,4,5, experimental research is totally absent owing to challenges in achieving the combined spatial, momentum and spectral resolutions required to probe localized modes. Here, using the four-dimensional electron energy-loss spectroscopy technique, we directly measure both the local vibrational spectra and the interface phonon dispersion relation for an epitaxial cubic boron nitride/diamond heterointerface. In addition to bulk phonon modes, we observe modes localized at the interface and modes isolated from the interface. These features appear only within approximately one nanometre around the interface. The localized modes observed here are predicted to substantially affect the interface thermal conductance and electron mobility. Our findings provide insights into lattice dynamics at heterointerfaces, and the demonstrated experimental technique should be useful in thermal management, electrical engineering and topological phononics.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New formula provides key to predicting microbial growth

Just like cars need fuel to run, microorganisms need energy to live. We know combustion engines, such as in cars or power plants, lose efficiency when they run faster—similarly, a new publication by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist and his team reveals that microbes lose efficiency as their metabolic rates increase.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Tuning organic crystal chirality by the molar masses of tailored polymeric additives

Hierarchically ordered chiral crystals have attracted intense research efforts for their huge potential in optical devices, asymmetric catalysis and pharmaceutical crystal engineering. Major barriers to the application have been the use of costly enantiomerically pure building blocks and the difficulty in precise control of chirality transfer from molecular to macroscopic level. Herein, we describe a strategy that offers not only the preferred formation of one enantiomorph from racemic solution but also the subsequent enantiomer-specific oriented attachment of this enantiomorph by balancing stereoselective and non-stereoselective interactions. It is demonstrated by on-demand switching the sign of fan-shaped crystal aggregates and the configuration of their components only by changing the molar mass of tailored polymeric additives. Owing to the simplicity and wide scope of application, this methodology opens an immediate opportunity for facile and efficient fabrication of one-handed macroscopic aggregates of homochiral organic crystals from racemic starting materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hematopoiesis under telomere attrition at the single-cell resolution

The molecular mechanisms that drive hematopoietic stem cell functional decline under conditions of telomere shortening are not completely understood. In light of recent advances in single-cell technologies, we sought to redefine the transcriptional and epigenetic landscape of mouse and human hematopoietic stem cells under telomere attrition, as induced by pathogenic germline variants in telomerase complex genes. Here, we show that telomere attrition maintains hematopoietic stem cells under persistent metabolic activation and differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage through the cell-intrinsic upregulation of the innate immune signaling response, which directly compromises hematopoietic stem cells' self-renewal capabilities and eventually leads to their exhaustion. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that targeting members of the Ifi20x/IFI16 family of cytosolic DNA sensors using the oligodeoxynucleotide A151, which comprises four repeats of the TTAGGG motif of the telomeric DNA, overcomes interferon signaling activation in telomere-dysfunctional hematopoietic stem cells and these cells' skewed differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage. This study challenges the historical hypothesis that telomere attrition limits the proliferative potential of hematopoietic stem cells by inducing apoptosis, autophagy, or senescence, and suggests that targeting IFI16 signaling axis might prevent hematopoietic stem cell functional decline in conditions affecting telomere maintenance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Small deer with giant fusion chromosomes

Muntjacs aren’t the familiar deer species that occasionally hang out in one’s backyard, so I was quite surprised when seeing it appeared on a Berkeley local news one time when I was still a postdoc in UC Berkeley. The Chinese muntjacs (Muntiacus reevesi) are called ‘the little muntjac’ in Chinese (Figure 1A), while in English, they are also called ‘barking deer’ as they bark like a dog. The Chinese muntjacs become vulnerable in their native country, they are flourishing in the English countryside. These two characters (and they are quite tamed) make them attractive as an exotic pet for some people. However, some muntjac species, e.g., black muntjac (Figure 1B) and giant muntjac in fact are endangered species due to disruption of their habitat. The muntjacs have inspired much interest from evolutionary biologists ever since the discovery of their extreme karyotype diversity in the 1970s. Back to the era of cytogenetics, one important way of defining a species is relying on their observed differences in chromosome numbers and morphology or to a finer scale, banding patterns (so that homologous chromosomes and chromosomal rearrangements can be inferred) between species. It was already known that karyotypes of gibbons range from 2n=38 to 2n=52 within their about 6 million years of divergence[1]. But muntjacs push the extent of chromosome number variation, and how fast such variations evolved to another level: within the estimated 3 million years’ divergence time, the chromosome number ranges from only 2n=6 (female) or 7 (male) chromosomes of Indian muntjac[2], 2n=8 (female) or 9 (male) of black muntjac [3] to 2n=46 of Chinese muntjac[4] (Figure 1B), making the Indian and black muntjacs with the lowest chromosome number known so far in mammals.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural and functional analysis of the promiscuous AcrB and AdeB efflux pumps suggests different drug binding mechanisms

Upon antibiotic stress Gram-negative pathogens deploy resistance-nodulation-cell division-type tripartite efflux pumps. These include a H+/drug antiporter module that recognizes structurally diverse substances, including antibiotics. Here, we show the 3.5"‰Ã… structure of subunit AdeB from the Acinetobacter baumannii AdeABC efflux pump solved by single-particle cryo-electron microscopy. The AdeB trimer adopts mainly a resting state with all protomers in a conformation devoid of transport channels or antibiotic binding sites. However, 10% of the protomers adopt a state where three transport channels lead to the closed substrate (deep) binding pocket. A comparison between drug binding of AdeB and Escherichia coli AcrB is made via activity analysis of 20 AdeB variants, selected on basis of side chain interactions with antibiotics observed in the AcrB periplasmic domain X-ray co-structures with fusidic acid (2.3"‰Ã…), doxycycline (2.1"‰Ã…) and levofloxacin (2.7"‰Ã…). AdeABC, compared to AcrAB-TolC, confers higher resistance to E. coli towards polyaromatic compounds and lower resistance towards antibiotic compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interrogation of the microenvironmental landscape in spinal ependymomas reveals dual functions of tumor-associated macrophages

Spinal ependymomas are the most common spinal cord tumors in adults, but their intratumoral cellular heterogeneity has been less studied, and how spinal microglia are involved in tumor progression is still unknown. Here, our single-cell RNA-sequencing analyses of three spinal ependymoma subtypes dissect the microenvironmental landscape of spinal ependymomas and reveal tumor-associated macrophage (TAM) subsets with distinct functional phenotypes. CCL2+ TAMs are related to the immune response and exhibit a high capacity for apoptosis, while CD44+ TAMs are associated with tumor angiogenesis. By combining these results with those of single-cell ATAC-sequencing data analysis, we reveal that TEAD1 and EGR3 play roles in regulating the functional diversity of TAMs. We further identify diverse characteristics of both malignant cells and TAMs that might underlie the different malignant degrees of each subtype. Finally, assessment of cell-cell interactions reveal that stromal cells act as extracellular factors that mediate TAM diversity. Overall, our results reveal dual functions of TAMs in tumor progression, providing valuable insights for TAM-targeting immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

6"‰nm super-resolution optical transmission and scattering spectroscopic imaging of carbon nanotubes using a nanometer-scale white light source

Optical transmission and scattering spectroscopic microscopy at the visible and adjacent wavelengths denote one of the most informative and inclusive characterization methods in material research. Unfortunately, restricted by the diffraction limit of light, it cannot resolve the nanoscale variation in light absorption and scattering, diagnostics of the local inhomogeneity in material structure and properties. Moreover, a large quantity of nanomaterials has anisotropic optical properties that are appealing yet hard to characterize through conventional optical methods. There is an increasing demand to extend the optical hyperspectral imaging into the nanometer length scale. In this work, we report a super-resolution hyperspectral imaging technique that uses a nanoscale white light source generated by superfocusing the light from a tungsten-halogen lamp to simultaneously obtain optical transmission and scattering spectroscopic images. A 6-nm spatial resolution in the visible to near-infrared wavelength regime (415"“980"‰nm) is demonstrated on an individual single-walled carbon nanotube (SW-CNT). Both the longitudinal and transverse optical electronic transitions are measured, and the SW-CNT chiral indices can be identified. The band structure modulation in a SW-CNT through strain engineering is mapped.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Defect engineering on VO cathode for long-cycling aqueous zinc metal batteries

Defect engineering is a strategy that is attracting widespread attention for the possibility of modifying battery active materials in order to improve the cycling stability of the electrodes. However, accurate investigation and quantification of the effect of the defects on the electrochemical energy storage performance of the cell are not trivial tasks. Herein, we report the quantification of vanadium-defective clusters (i.e., up to 5.7%) in the V2O3 lattice via neutron and X-ray powder diffraction measurements, positron annihilation lifetime spectroscopy, and synchrotron-based X-ray analysis. When the vanadium-defective V2O3 is employed as cathode active material in an aqueous Zn coin cell configuration, capacity retention of about 81% after 30,000 cycles at 5"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 is achieved. Density functional theory calculations indicate that the vanadium-defective clusters can provide favorable sites for reversible Zn-ion storage. Moreover, the vanadium-defective clusters allow the storage of Zn ions in V2O3, which reduces the electrostatic interaction between the host material and the multivalent ions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The evolution of basal mantle structure in response to supercontinent aggregation and dispersal

Seismic studies have revealed two Large Low-Shear Velocity Provinces (LLSVPs) in the lowermost mantle. Whether these structures remain stable over time or evolve through supercontinent cycles is debated. Here we analyze a recently published mantle flow model constrained by a synthetic plate motion model extending back to one billion years ago, to investigate how the mantle evolves in response to changing plate configurations. Our model predicts that sinking slabs segment the basal thermochemical structure below an assembling supercontinent, and that this structure eventually becomes unified due to slab push from circum-supercontinental subduction. In contrast, the basal thermochemical structure below the superocean is generally coherent due to the persistence of a superocean in our imposed plate reconstruction. The two antipodal basal thermochemical structures exchange material several times when part of one of the structures is carved out and merged with the other one, similarly to "exotic" tectonic terranes. Plumes mostly rise from thick basal thermochemical structures and in some instances migrate from the edges towards the interior of basal thermochemical structures due to slab push. Our results suggest that the topography of basal structures and distribution of plumes change over time due to the changing subduction network over supercontinent cycles.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms of asymmetry in sea surface temperature anomalies associated with the Indian Ocean Dipole revealed by closed heat budget

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is an interannual climate mode of the tropical Indian Ocean. Although it is known that negative sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the eastern pole during the positive IOD are stronger than positive SST anomalies during the negative IOD, no consensus has been reached on the relative importance of various mechanisms that contribute to this asymmetry. Based on a closed mixed layer heat budget analysis using a regional ocean model, here we show for the first time that the vertical mixing plays an important role in causing such asymmetry in SST anomalies in addition to the contributions from the nonlinear advection and the thermocline feedback proposed by previous studies. A decomposition of the vertical mixing term indicates that nonlinearity in the anomalous vertical temperature gradient associated with subsurface temperature anomalies and anomalous vertical mixing coefficients is the main driver of such asymmetry. Such variations in subsurface temperature are induced by the anomalous southeasterly trade winds along the Indonesian coast that modulate the thermocline depth through coastal upwelling/downwelling. Thus, the thermocline feedback contributes to the SST asymmetry not through the vertical advection as previously suggested, but via the vertical mixing.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Recent changes to Arctic river discharge

Arctic rivers drain ~15% of the global land surface and significantly influence local communities and economies, freshwater and marine ecosystems, and global climate. However, trusted and public knowledge of pan-Arctic rivers is inadequate, especially for small rivers and across Eurasia, inhibiting understanding of the Arctic response to climate change. Here, we calculate daily streamflow in 486,493 pan-Arctic river reaches from 1984-2018 by assimilating 9.18 million river discharge estimates made from 155,710 satellite images into hydrologic model simulations. We reveal larger and more heterogenous total water export (3-17% greater) and water export acceleration (factor of 1.2-3.3 larger) than previously reported, with substantial differences across basins, ecoregions, stream orders, human regulation, and permafrost regimes. We also find significant changes in the spring freshet and summer stream intermittency. Ultimately, our results represent an updated, publicly available, and more accurate daily understanding of Arctic rivers uniquely enabled by recent advances in hydrologic modeling and remote sensing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular-level insights into the electronic effects in platinum-catalyzed carbon monoxide oxidation

A molecular-level understanding of how the electronic structure of metal center tunes the catalytic behaviors remains a grand challenge in heterogeneous catalysis. Herein, we report an unconventional kinetics strategy for bridging the microscopic metal electronic structure and the macroscopic steady-state rate for CO oxidation over Pt catalysts. X-ray absorption and photoelectron spectroscopy as well as electron paramagnetic resonance investigations unambiguously reveal the tunable Pt electronic structures with well-designed carbon support surface chemistry. Diminishing the electron density of Pt consolidates the CO-assisted O2 dissociation pathway via the O*-O-C*-O intermediate directly observed by isotopic labeling studies and rationalized by density-functional theory calculations. A combined steady-state isotopic transient kinetic and in situ electronic analyses identifies Pt charge as the kinetics indicators by being closely related to the frequency factor, site coverage, and activation energy. Further incorporation of catalyst structural parameters yields a novel model for quantifying the electronic effects and predicting the catalytic performance. These could serve as a benchmark of catalyst design by a comprehensive kinetics study at the molecular level.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cholinesterase inhibitors for gait, balance, and fall in Parkinson disease: a meta-analysis

Gait disturbance and imbalance are the major symptoms of Parkinson disease (PD), with fall being the most undesirable consequence. However, few effective evidence-based treatments are available for alleviating these symptoms and preventing falls. Cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs) are a well-established treatment for PD dementia with possible impacts on gait, balance, and fall reduction. The present study involved a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to investigate the effects of ChEIs on gait, balance, and fall in patients with PD. We searched for studies using the PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science databases. The major outcomes were effects on gait parameters, balance, and fall. This study was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42021254733). Five RCTs were included in the present meta-analysis. ChEIs did not significantly increase gait speed in PD patients (mean difference [MD]: 0.03"‰m/s, 95% confidence interval [CI]: âˆ’0.02 to 0.07, p"‰="‰0.29). However, ChEI treatment significantly decreased step or stride variability during the single task (standard MD: âˆ’0.43, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.79 to âˆ’0.06, p"‰="‰0.02). Regarding fall and balance, trending but nonsignificant beneficial effects were observed with ChEI treatment. In conclusion, although ChEI treatment did not significantly improve gait speed and reduce fall, it can significantly reduce step or stride variability. Considering that gait disorder is a challenging issue in patients with PD and that ChEIs are generally tolerable, the present meta-analysis may provide more evidence for the benefit of ChEIs on PD gait disturbance as an alternative treatment consideration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Carbon response of tundra ecosystems to advancing greenup and snowmelt in Alaska

The ongoing disproportionate increases in temperature and precipitation over the Arctic region may greatly alter the latitudinal gradients in greenup and snowmelt timings as well as associated carbon dynamics of tundra ecosystems. Here we use remotely-sensed and ground-based datasets and model results embedding snowmelt timing in phenology at seven tundra flux tower sites in Alaska during 2001"“2018, showing that the carbon response to early greenup or delayed snowmelt varies greatly depending upon local climatic limits. Increases in net ecosystem productivity (NEP) due to early greenup were amplified at the higher latitudes where temperature and water strongly colimit vegetation growth, while NEP decreases due to delayed snowmelt were alleviated by a relief of water stress. Given the high likelihood of more frequent delayed snowmelt at higher latitudes, this study highlights the importance of understanding the role of snowmelt timing in vegetation growth and terrestrial carbon cycles across warming Arctic ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Planar photonic chips with tailored angular transmission for high-contrast-imaging devices

A limitation of standard brightfield microscopy is its low contrast images, especially for thin specimens of weak absorption, and biological species with refractive indices very close in value to that of their surroundings. We demonstrate, using a planar photonic chip with tailored angular transmission as the sample substrate, a standard brightfield microscopy can provide both darkfield and total internal reflection (TIR) microscopy images with one experimental configuration. The image contrast is enhanced without altering the specimens and the microscope configurations. This planar chip consists of several multilayer sections with designed photonic band gaps and a central region with dielectric nanoparticles, which does not require top-down nanofabrication and can be fabricated in a larger scale. The photonic chip eliminates the need for a bulky condenser or special objective to realize darkfield or TIR illumination. Thus, it can work as a miniaturized high-contrast-imaging device for the developments of versatile and compact microscopes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Breaking the symmetry to suppress the Plateau"“Rayleigh instability and optimize hydropower utilization

Droplet impact on solid surfaces is essential for natural and industrial processes. Particularly, controlling the instability after droplet impact, and avoiding the satellite drops generation, have aroused great interest for its significance in inkjet printing, pesticide spraying, and hydroelectric power collection. Herein, we found that breaking the symmetry of the droplet impact dynamics using patterned-wettability surfaces can suppress the Plateau"“Rayleigh instability during the droplet rebounding and improve the energy collection efficiency. Systematic experimental investigation, together with mechanical modeling and numerical simulation, revealed that the asymmetric wettability patterns can regulate the internal liquid flow and reduce the vertical velocity gradient inside the droplet, thus suppressing the instability during droplet rebounding and eliminating the satellite drops. Accordingly, the droplet energy utilization was promoted, as demonstrated by the improved hydroelectric power generation efficiency by 36.5%. These findings deepen the understanding of the wettability-induced asymmetrical droplet dynamics during the liquid"“solid interactions, and facilitate related applications such as hydroelectric power generation and materials transportation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Heterogeneous recruitment abilities to RNA polymerases generate nonlinear scaling of gene expression with cell volume

While most genes' expression levels are proportional to cell volumes, some genes exhibit nonlinear scaling between their expression levels and cell volume. Therefore, their mRNA and protein concentrations change as the cell volume increases, which often have crucial biological functions such as cell-cycle regulation. However, the biophysical mechanism underlying the nonlinear scaling between gene expression and cell volume is still unclear. In this work, we show that the nonlinear scaling is a direct consequence of the heterogeneous recruitment abilities of promoters to RNA polymerases based on a gene expression model at the whole-cell level. Those genes with weaker (stronger) recruitment abilities than the average ability spontaneously exhibit superlinear (sublinear) scaling with cell volume. Analysis of the promoter sequences and the nonlinear scaling of Saccharomyces cerevisiae's mRNA levels shows that motifs associated with transcription regulation are indeed enriched in genes exhibiting nonlinear scaling, in concert with our model.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deciphering the generating rules and functionalities of complex networks

Network theory helps us understand, analyze, model, and design various complex systems. Complex networks encode the complex topology and structural interactions of various systems in nature. To mine the multiscale coupling, heterogeneity, and complexity of natural and technological systems, we need expressive and rigorous mathematical tools that can help us understand the growth, topology, dynamics, multiscale structures, and functionalities of complex networks and their interrelationships. Towards this end, we construct the node-based fractal dimension (NFD) and the node-based multifractal analysis (NMFA) framework to reveal the generating rules and quantify the scale-dependent topology and multifractal features of a dynamic complex network. We propose novel indicators for measuring the degree of complexity, heterogeneity, and asymmetry of network structures, as well as the structure distance between networks. This formalism provides new insights on learning the energy and phase transitions in the networked systems and can help us understand the multiple generating mechanisms governing the network evolution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Accelerated discovery of superoxide-dismutase nanozymes via high-throughput computational screening

The activity of nanomaterials (NMs) in catalytically scavenging superoxide anions mimics that of superoxide dismutase (SOD). Although dozens of NMs have been demonstrated to possess such activity, the underlying principles are unclear, hindering the discovery of NMs as the novel SOD mimics. In this work, we use density functional theory calculations to study the thermodynamics and kinetics of the catalytic processes, and we develop two principles, namely, an energy level principle and an adsorption energy principle, for the activity. The first principle quantitatively describes the role of the intermediate frontier molecular orbital in transferring electrons for catalysis. The second one quantitatively describes the competition between the desired catalytic reaction and undesired side reactions. The ability of the principles to predict the SOD-like activities of metal-organic frameworks were verified by experiments. Both principles can be easily implemented in computer programs to computationally screen NMs with the intrinsic SOD-like activity.
CHEMISTRY

