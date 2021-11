Living in the Midwest has its perks. Affordable rent. Nice people. All four glorious seasons. But as the weather starts to turn cold, there’s a good chance one of your neighbors will jokingly ask, “why do we choose to live here again?” Well, Diane, because Chicago is awesome and there’s a zillion thing to do indoors on any given day. Below are Chicago’s best indoor fun happening this season, and make sure you check out the rest of our winter guides too!

