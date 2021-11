A legal family drama is playing out between Brody Dalle of the Distillers and her ex-husband Josh Homme, the lead singer of Queens of the Stoneage. It recently took another turn when Dalle was convicted of Contempt for not allowing Homme to see their child during a court ordered visitation. She was nearly convicted for the same charge for not allowing their other child to see their father, but the judge let her off as it was deemed the child made the decision to not see Homme on their own. It has been determined that the children blocked their father’s number on their phones and refused to do video calls with him, so Dalle was not convicted on any of those charges.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO