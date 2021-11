CHARLOTTESVILLE — Disappointed, but not deterred is the accurate depiction of the attitude among Virginia men’s basketball players one contest into their new campaign. “I learned I just want to go to war with them every night,” Cavaliers sophomore guard Reece Beekman said on the heels of playing with his new teammates for the first time and fellow returners who are now fitting into elevated roles compared to the ones they filled in the past.

