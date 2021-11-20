ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

YOT Club Party returns to The Mansion for 2021 event

By Abbie Burke
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There is a YOT party going down this Saturday night and you don’t need to own a boat to attend!

First, we need to answer the question “why is there a “YOT Club” in Colorado Springs?” The answer: YOT is “toy” spelled backward!

Colorado Springs’ YOT Club is an annual event that collects toys and books for local children. In fact, those two items (plus $10) are what you need to get in the door.

Event Details

  • Nov. 20, 2021 at The Mansion located at 20 N. Tejon Street
  • VIP sponsors reception (by ticket only): 6-7 p.m.
  • Main event: 7-11 p.m.

The Mansion will be private to YOT Club go’ers only during these times.

  • Admission: $10 donation at the door, plus two unwrapped new toys, and two new books appropriate for grades K-5
  • Guests will receive a drink ticket with their donation.
  • Attire: Black tie optional, think prom for adults

This event is 21+ only. For more information about this year’s YOT Club, watch the video above!

