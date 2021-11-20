YOT Club Party returns to The Mansion for 2021 event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There is a YOT party going down this Saturday night and you don’t need to own a boat to attend!
First, we need to answer the question “why is there a “YOT Club” in Colorado Springs?” The answer: YOT is “toy” spelled backward!
Colorado Springs’ YOT Club is an annual event that collects toys and books for local children. In fact, those two items (plus $10) are what you need to get in the door.
Event Details
- Nov. 20, 2021 at The Mansion located at 20 N. Tejon Street
- VIP sponsors reception (by ticket only): 6-7 p.m.
- Main event: 7-11 p.m.
The Mansion will be private to YOT Club go’ers only during these times.
- Admission: $10 donation at the door, plus two unwrapped new toys, and two new books appropriate for grades K-5
- Guests will receive a drink ticket with their donation.
- Attire: Black tie optional, think prom for adults
This event is 21+ only. For more information about this year’s YOT Club, watch the video above!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0