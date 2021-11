While there are several high end shortstops available in free agency, finding the perfect fit for the Detroit Tigers needs is complicated. This is a crucial point for the organization, as they need to boost themselves into playoff contention without over-committing themselves in a single offseason. The Tigers don’t have much in the pipeline at the position. So their need is long-term at this point. However, while they could comfortably afford to do it, outbidding big market teams and locking in a decade-long deal isn’t necessarily the ideal solution either. There are other needs to attend to, particularly in the starting rotation.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO