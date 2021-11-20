ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Crypto Skepticism to Revolutionary Technology w/ Michael Flight

 5 days ago

Michael Flight, co-founder of Concordia Realty and CEO of Liberty...

Sam Bankman-Fried on FTX's Crypto Mission

CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried lays out the company's mission and how it brings regulatory expertise and transparency to the crypto industry. He talks with Leanna Haakons, President of Black Hawk Financial. Filmed at the NY SALT conference which took place on September 13-15, 2021.
Driving Institutional Crypto Adoption with FalconX's Raghu Yarlagadda

FalconX co-founder and CEO Raghu Yarlagadda discuss institutional crypto adoption and the momentum taking place within the digital asset space. He speaks with Leanna Haakons, Host of SALT Sideline Report and President at Black Hawk Financial. The video was recorded at the SALT NY 2021 conference which took place on...
US News and World Report

Swiss Exchange's New Platform to Use 'Revolutionary' Crypto Tech for Bond Issuance

LONDON (Reuters) -SIX Swiss Exchange's new digital trading and settlement arm will issue a bond to show how blockchain can benefit mainstream securities and not just the cryptoassets it was originally intended for, the exchange said on Thursday. The Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX) will be the first fully regulated market...
investing.com

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor Reacts to India Crypto Ban

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor Reacts to India Crypto Ban. India’s crypto ban is with regards to as a form of payment, not the assets. The new bill will regulate the use of crypto. Michael Saylor expressed his thoughts via tweet. Recently, the Indian government proposed to ban cryptocurrency as a...
Michelle Bailhe on Sequoia's Web3 Investment Strategy

In this video, Tristan Yver, host of the FTX podcast, talks to Michelle Bailhe, Partner at Sequoia Capital. They discuss her path into venture space, web 3.0, investing, and much more. The episode premiered on November 21, 2021.
Bitcoin and Financial Independence w/ Jim Crider

Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP, about the benefits of having a financial planner, how millennials differ from other clients Jim has worked with, what it really means to achieve financial independence, how to deal with information overload, and Bitcoin. The episode...
Institutional Adoption Of Crypto Is Here - Aya Kantorovich

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Aya Kantorovich, Head of Institutional Coverage at FalconX. They discuss the intricacies of crypto institutional adoption. The episode aired on November 23, 2021.
Solving for the DeFi Learning Curve with Ben Samaroo

Ben Samaroo, CEO and co-founder of WonderFi, and Santiago Velez, head of research & development and co-founder of Block Digital Corporation, discuss a substantial learning curve that individuals need to overcome in order to become familiar with crypto products. Filmed on October 28, 2021.
Raoul Pal's Macro-Crypto Perspective

Raoul Pal, CEO, and co-founder of Real Vision, sits down with Ash Bennington, senior editor for Real Vision, to discuss how his thesis has evolved since he began his Adventures in Crypto. Recorded on October 28, 2021.
FXStreet.com

B2B firms want cross-border payments but skeptical of crypto

Cryptocurrencies appear to be far from ready for business-to-business (B2B) commerce so far due to factors like lack of convenience, a new survey suggests. According to a joint survey by payment-related startups Invoiced and PaymentsNEXT, 59% of B2B respondents are not open to the idea of accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment.
Sociopolitical and Financial Challenges Behind Crypto Adoption

In this discussion hosted by CryptoBirb and CryptoHerc, Laila Maidan, Douglas A. Boneparth, Mark W. Yusko, John Vasquez, and Scott Melker attempt to tackle the sociopolitical and financial challenges behind crypto adoption. The discussion was live-streamed on November 23, 2021.
Why Tim Draper Is Betting Big on Crypto

Draper Associates founder Tim Draper says Bitcoin represents "trust and freedom" in the fiat currency world and is a great hedge against inflation. Draper also says he sees cryptocurrencies slowly taking over every industry. He speaks with Bloomberg's Amanda Lang and Taylor Riggs on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on...
Taproot vs. Security Threats - Jimmy Song

In this video, Bitcoin educator and author of Bitcoin Tech Talk, Jimmy Song, discusses Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade and security tradeoffs. The episode premiered on November 22, 2021.
