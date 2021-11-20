From Crypto Skepticism to Revolutionary Technology w/ Michael Flight

CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried lays out the company's mission and how it brings regulatory expertise and transparency to the crypto industry. He talks with Leanna Haakons, President of Black Hawk Financial. Filmed at the NY SALT conference which took place on September 13-15, 2021.
FalconX co-founder and CEO Raghu Yarlagadda discuss institutional crypto adoption and the momentum taking place within the digital asset space. He speaks with Leanna Haakons, Host of SALT Sideline Report and President at Black Hawk Financial. The video was recorded at the SALT NY 2021 conference which took place on...
LONDON (Reuters) -SIX Swiss Exchange's new digital trading and settlement arm will issue a bond to show how blockchain can benefit mainstream securities and not just the cryptoassets it was originally intended for, the exchange said on Thursday. The Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX) will be the first fully regulated market...
Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor Reacts to India Crypto Ban. India’s crypto ban is with regards to as a form of payment, not the assets. The new bill will regulate the use of crypto. Michael Saylor expressed his thoughts via tweet. Recently, the Indian government proposed to ban cryptocurrency as a...
Edan Yago, co-founder of Sovryn, explains why Bitcoin provides freedom and equal access to individuals and also discusses why he believes smart contracts and other DeFi functions can operate competitively on a Bitcoin sidechain. Interviewed by Real Vision's Ash Bennington. Filmed on November 1, 2021.
In this video, Tristan Yver, host of the FTX podcast, talks to Michelle Bailhe, Partner at Sequoia Capital. They discuss her path into venture space, web 3.0, investing, and much more. The episode premiered on November 21, 2021.
Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP, about the benefits of having a financial planner, how millennials differ from other clients Jim has worked with, what it really means to achieve financial independence, how to deal with information overload, and Bitcoin. The episode...
Investors interested in crypto have been amazed by some of the gains cryptocurrencies and companies in the industry have posted over a short period of time. Companies like Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Voyager Digital rose 700% and 1800% respectively since last December. What are the next potential under the radar...
In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Aya Kantorovich, Head of Institutional Coverage at FalconX. They discuss the intricacies of crypto institutional adoption. The episode aired on November 23, 2021.
Ben Samaroo, CEO and co-founder of WonderFi, and Santiago Velez, head of research & development and co-founder of Block Digital Corporation, discuss a substantial learning curve that individuals need to overcome in order to become familiar with crypto products. Filmed on October 28, 2021.
Raoul Pal, CEO, and co-founder of Real Vision, sits down with Ash Bennington, senior editor for Real Vision, to discuss how his thesis has evolved since he began his Adventures in Crypto. Recorded on October 28, 2021.
This week on Dawn of Drones! Join Dawn and Black Swift Technologies CEO Jack Elston as they talk about flying beyond visual line of sight in extreme conditions. Watch this episode right here on Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 AM EST. Extreme BVLOS! Join Dawn and special guest Dr. Jack...
Cryptocurrencies appear to be far from ready for business-to-business (B2B) commerce so far due to factors like lack of convenience, a new survey suggests. According to a joint survey by payment-related startups Invoiced and PaymentsNEXT, 59% of B2B respondents are not open to the idea of accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment.
A new alien-themed gaming token is leaving earth’s atmosphere as the overall metaverse trend continues to sizzle. Decentralized social gaming platform UFO Gaming (UFO) is built on the Ethereum network and features a “Dark Metaverse” where users can create their own clans, own and trade virtual land and earn crypto or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
In this discussion hosted by CryptoBirb and CryptoHerc, Laila Maidan, Douglas A. Boneparth, Mark W. Yusko, John Vasquez, and Scott Melker attempt to tackle the sociopolitical and financial challenges behind crypto adoption. The discussion was live-streamed on November 23, 2021.
Draper Associates founder Tim Draper says Bitcoin represents "trust and freedom" in the fiat currency world and is a great hedge against inflation. Draper also says he sees cryptocurrencies slowly taking over every industry. He speaks with Bloomberg's Amanda Lang and Taylor Riggs on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on...
Comments / 0