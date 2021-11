Chris Olave arrived at the postgame press conference after Ohio State’s win over Michigan State with a football in his hands. There was good reason for that. It was the ball Olave caught with 2:31 to play in the first quarter for a 43-yard touchdown, his second touchdown catch of Saturday’s game and more meaningfully, the 35th touchdown reception of his Ohio State career, which moved him ahead of David Boston for the most touchdown catches in school history.

