Rittenhouse lawyers' trial playbook: Don't 'crusade,' defend

By AMY FORLITI
 5 days ago

Soon after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, defense attorney Mark Richards took a swipe at his predecessors, telling reporters that their...

EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (AP) — When Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand to testify about his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha — sobbing and seemingly unable to continue as he approached the critical moment where he shot the first man — it was one of the most compelling moments in his two-week murder trial. It might have been the most effective part of his three-day defense, too, potentially swaying any jurors inclined toward sympathy for the 18-year-old who has claimed self-defense in the shootings that left two of the men dead. Rittenhouse didn’t wilt in roughly six hours on the stand as prosecutors worked to portray him as at fault for the violence that night.
KENOSHA, WI
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Defendant's Lawyers Accuse Prosecution Of 'Lying' When They Say Their Client Provoked Violence In Kenosha

As both sides make their closing arguments to the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the defense is reportedly accusing the prosecution of lying to the court. As the jury in Rittenhouse's trial grows closer to reaching a final verdict in the case, things started heating up when the prosecution finished their closing remarks to the court on Monday.
KENOSHA, WI
Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what's next

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — When he was acquitted of murder in shootings during unrest in Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse went from staring at possible life behind bars to red-hot star of the right: an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mistrial requested, denied over Black Panthers, coffin outside courthouse in Ahmaud Arbery death trial

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Another request for a mistrial was denied on Monday as attorneys went over their closing arguments in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Kevin Gough, the attorney for William "Roddie" Bryan, has made several motions for mistrial throughout the trial, repeatedly alleging jury intimidation or some other undue influence on proceedings by outside actors.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

