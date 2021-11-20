ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban claims it intends to pay three-month salaries of government employees

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): The Taliban on Saturday claimed that salaries of the past three months of all government employees will be paid, local media reported....

Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
Three months into Taliban's rule, Afghanistan on the fringe of falling apart

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Three months into the Taliban takeover and Afghanistan is the embodiment of a country on the fringe of falling apart amid devasting economic crisis hitting every Afghan hard. Writing for news aggregator Knewz, Australian journalist Hollie McKay highlighted how the Afghani currency is devaluing with...
foreigndesknews.com

Afghan Taliban Claim to Have Captured 600 IS Militants

Afghanistan’s Taliban said Wednesday that they have rounded up nearly 600 members of the local Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State-Khorasan Province, since returning to power in mid-August. A spokesman for the General Directorate of Intelligence, the new name of the Afghan spy agency under Islamist Taliban rule, told...
charlottenews.net

Taliban believe current government in Afghanistan is inclusive: Spokesperson

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday said the outfit consider the government they have installed in Afghanistan to be inclusive as it includes members of various ethnic groups. This claim comes as the Taliban has been facing stringent criticism from the international community for the all-male government...
raleighnews.net

Taliban struggles with governance challenges, abject failures threaten regional stability

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): More than ten weeks since the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban government is now facing its biggest test of managing the country's governance and its abject failure is threatening the regional stability. Di Valerio Fabbri, writing in Geopolitica.info said that the Taliban's governance tests are...
Afghanistan
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. 
dallassun.com

Afghanistan: Kandahar residents harassed by armed men claiming to be Taliban member

Kandahar [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): As the security situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, residents in the southern province of Kandahar said that some armed individuals claiming to be members of the Taliban are harassing the people, local media reported on Sunday. According to Tolo News, residents called on officials...
bloomberglaw.com

Iran Must Pay Damages for Deaths From Taliban Hotel Bombings

Terrorist exception to Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act applied. The Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps must pay $66 million to the estates and family members of three victims killed in bombing attacks on two hotels carried out by the Taliban, a federal trial court in Washington said Monday.
Crain's Detroit Business

Stellantis sets vaccine mandate for U.S. salaried employees

Stellantis is requiring all of its salaried, nonunion U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 5. Those who don't comply will be put on a 30-day unpaid leave of absence and could be subject to termination thereafter, the company said. Around 80 percent of the automaker's U.S....
dallassun.com

Pakistan promotes terror organizations despite international pressure

Islamabad, Pakistan November 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Imran Khan government has failed to curb terrorism on its own soil. According to Sergio Restelli's blog in Times of Israel, the elected government in Pakistan had a golden opportunity to root out all terror hubs after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack which failed in doing so.
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
