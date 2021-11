Lake Superior State will welcome the No. 1 ranked team in the country and fellow Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) member, Minnesota State for a pair of conference games. The holiday-weekend series between the Lakers and the Mavericks will open on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:07 p.m. and conclude on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:07 p.m. at the Taffy Abel Arena.

