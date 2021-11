Why not wear something completely unique this Halloween?. It can seem like it would be easier to run to the store and buy another cheaply made costume for forty dollars, but it can lead to a lot of stress. From the crowd inside hurrying to find their own costume, to making sure it fits correctly, to seeing if it’s warm enough for Halloween night. Using items and clothing you already have can help you avoid some of those uncertainties and make sure no one at the Halloween party is dressed just like you.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO