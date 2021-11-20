ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assassination Missions Overview

Cover picture for the articleCompleting GTA Vice City’s Assassination missions is fairly straightforward, but unlocking them is another matter. The mysterious Mr....

SFGate

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
IGN

Assassin Class Guide

The first of the two expansion classes, the Assassin is a master claw user—setting deadly traps and jumping from enemy to enemy, killing them off in the dark. First introduced in the Lord of Destruction expansion, Blizzard reworked the Assassin hero class design for the Diablo II: Resurrected remaster. Assassin...
IGN

Firefighter Missions

GTA Vice City Firefighter missions are a rare instance where Tony strives to reduce chaos around town. You’ll commandeer a fire truck and save some desperate NPCs, all for a cash reward and some extra perks, but it won’t be easy. This guide to Paramedic missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
PCGamesN

Assassin’s Creed’s lead writer returns to Assassin’s Creed

Just over seven months after leaving Ubisoft, the lead writer of Assassin’s Creed has returned. Darby McDevitt, a key storytelling voice in many of the series’ modern iterations, has announced his return to Ubisoft and the Assassin’s Creed series. McDevitt says he’s “never been more excited” to be building stories for the series.
IGN

Paramedic Missions

GTA Vice City Paramedic missions put Tony, if not on the right side of the law, at least on the ethical side of life. This set of vehicle missions has you rushing injured NPCs to the hospital, and unlike some others, such as the Vigilante missions, you’re actually rewarded rather well for the trouble. This guide to Paramedic missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
IGN

Side Missions

This page is part of IGN's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Wiki guide and details a complete step-by-step walkthrough for every Side Mission in-game. Whether it be missions involving the Cubans and Haitians, Property missions such as the Ice Cream Factory, or even Vehicle missions that range from Taxis' to Chopper Checkpoints, we have you covered in our side mission guides below.
gamepur.com

Are assassinations in Halo Infinite?

If you could sneak up behind an enemy in Halo Reach and did a melee attack, you could perform an assassination on them. The assassination attack allowed you to eliminate this enemy instantly, and you performed an extravagant animation. Assassinations have appeared in other Halo games, but can you perform assassinations in Halo Infinite?
IGN

Vigilante Missions

GTA Vice City Vigilante missions are part of a challenging side quest that earns you little in practical terms, but is necessary if you want 100% completion. You’ll start by grabbing a police vehicle and tracking down your first target, but once you begin, you can’t stop until you’ve cleared all stages. If you do fail or stop, Vigilante resets to the first phase, so make sure you have plenty of time to finish before initiating this particular quest.
keengamer.com

Valorant: Chamber Overview and Guide

Who said that skills shouldn’t get kills? Chamber is Valorant’s newest agent, and the latest sentinel on the roster. He has a very stylish character design resembling that of a hitman. Furthermore, his character trailer teased his abilities, and his place in the in-game lore. His kit is reliant on precise gunplay given that his abilities grant him access to an array of powerful weapons at his disposal. This guide will go over these abilities, as well as other possible tips players can use when they play Chamber in Valorant.
Gematsu

Cursed to Golf overview trailer

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Chuhai Labs have released a one-minute overview trailer for roguelike golf adventure game Cursed to Golf. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Ascend Out of Golf Purgatory. Play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident...
IGN

Nintendo Switch Is Down to £240 for Black Friday

Well done if you're reading after 8 AM GMT on November 25 you might just be within a chance of securing a Nintendo Switch for just £239.99 in the Black Friday sales (see here). Keep in mind that similar Switch console deals last Black Friday sold out in minutes, with...
IGN

Fortnite Chapter 2 Is Coming to an "End" in December

Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to an end as players prepare for one final faceoff against The Cube Queen. Once again, Fortnite is prepping a one-time-only in-game event called “The End” which will bring the current chapter to a close. Epic Games has announced “The End” a finale event for...
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Official Game System Overview Trailer

Watch the game system trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which gives us a closer look at the upcoming game. The Dragon Ball: The Breakers Closed Beta Test will run from December 3 to 4, 2021. The session times are: December 3 from 6pm-10pm PT, December 4 from 4am-8am PT, 10am-2pm PT, and 6pm-10pm PT. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Suicune. This Pokedex page covers how to get Suicune, Suicune's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

Mortal Online 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the Mortal Online 2 gameplay trailer, which gives us a quick look at the game's beautiful open world environments, character customisation, crafting, combat, and more. Mortal Online 2 is a first-person, persistent sandbox MMORPG set in a fantasy world. Developed by Star Vault, the game is scheduled to release on PC in January 2022.
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Closed Beta Test Dates Announced

Bandai Namco and Dimps have announced that a closed beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will run on PC next month. Registration for the event, which will run from December 3 to December 4, is now open in North America, Europe, and Japan. Across the two days, Bandai Namco will...
IGN

This Rat Is "Playing" Doom... For Science - IGN Daily Fix

On this episode of The Daily Fix, a neuroscience engineer is training some rats to play Doom using a custom VR setup. But it's not the giant headset kind of VR that we humans are used to. This setup has a big round ball the rats can run on top of, which translates to movement in the game. Pretty cool! And what's the purpose of this? Science, duh. Actually learning how the brains of animals work not only benefits our relationship with the animal kingdom, we can learn a lot about ourselves and how our brains work. In other regular gaming news, Microsoft has announced what Xbox Games with Gold subscribers are getting next month, and you know...they're not bad. Don't expect the new Call of Duty or Battlefield in there, but some solid picks of games from the past ten years. And hey, they're free. And finally, we got some Mario movie news. The internet was set ablaze when it was announced that Chris Pratt was playing Mario. Many had the fair question of "what does Chris Pratt even sound like playing Mario?" and a producer on the movie may have answered that. Obviously we don't have an audio sample, but Pratt might be doing Mario sans Italian accent. But we don't actually know, yet.
IGN

Tails of Iron: Bloody Whiskers DLC - Official Trailer

The Tails of Iron Bloody Whiskers DLC is a free update, featuring a tough new game mode. In the new expansion, embark on another deadly adventure with King Redgi and follow a new post-game questline to try the game in two additional difficulty modes. The update also introduces a selection of special armours and weapons, five new bosses, and a mysterious secret. Tails of Iron Bloody Whiskers is available now for those who already own the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC.
