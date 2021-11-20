ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day, FL

Let’s savor lasting memories of a Thanksgiving Day

bocabeacon.com
 5 days ago

“I do not think of all the misery, but of the glory that remains. Go outside into the fields, nature and sun, go out and seek happiness in yourself and in God. Think of all the beauty that again and again discharges itself within and without, and be happy and...

bocabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
People

The Bidens Will Return to Nantucket for a Thanksgiving Tradition with Wonderful and Painful Memories

The president and first lady will return to Nantucket for Thanksgiving this year, continuing a family tradition that they skipped in 2020 because of the pandemic. Late last week the White House confirmed local reports that Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will visit the Massachusetts island for the holiday like they've done since 1975, including as vice president and second lady and while Biden was a senator from Delaware.
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Minnesota

Why Is Thanksgiving On Thursday?

EDINA, Minnesota (WCCO) — Whether stores are open or not on Thanksgiving to welcome in shoppers searching for deals, one consistent aspect of the holiday is that it’s always on a Thursday. So we wanted to know: Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November? According to the Library of Congress, Native Americans often gave thanks for all that nature provided them. European explorers who traveled to the “New World” in the 1500-1600’s, including Francisco Vasquez de Coronado of Spain, took time to give thanks in form of a large celebration. When was the first famous Thanksgiving meal between the...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Day, FL
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Thanksgiving 2021: When did the holiday start and why does the US celebrate it?

Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated today. Apart from the food, arguably the main component of the day, the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for – either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States celebrated in November.The annual feast is...
NFL
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Thanksgiving Day proclamation – here it is

President Joe Biden released the traditional Thanksgiving Day proclamation on Wednesday ahead of his travel to Nantucket, Mass. where he was expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the full text of his proclamation below:. Thanksgiving provides us with a time to reflect on our many blessings — from...
NANTUCKET, MA
San Bernardino County Sun

Let’s get going and celebrate World Kindness Day every day

Just a few weekends ago, we celebrated Halloween. The candy and other treats were plentiful and for that, thank you. Last weekend, we changed the clocks and many of us took advantage of the extra hour of sleep, also a very kind act for many. I hope we can keep this flowing.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#World Food Day#Food Pantries#Food Prices#Ecowatch
fgazette.com

Let’s Turkey Trot toward Thanksgiving

My singing sisters in Piney Hills Harmony looked like a flock of wild turkeys, flapping their elbows and flinging their feet sideways in scratching fashion. I frolicked in front of them as the fowl example while we happily moved to the sound of Little Eva’s “Let’s Turkey Trot.”. We were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
eccalifornian.com

Let’s talk turkey about Thanksgiving’s myths and misinformation

For centuries, children growing up in the United States have been taught that the first Thanksgiving occurred in 1621 with a feast between the pilgrims and Wampanoag Native American tribe. There is no record of turkey being served at this historic feast, but that has not stopped innocent misinformation from spreading like wildfire. Today, consumer industry surveys estimate that turkey is the choice served at nearly 90% of Thanksgiving family gatherings.
EL CAJON, CA
Atlas Obscura

11 Memorials to Visit on Veteran's Day

The origins of Veteran’s Day in the United States are rooted in the very first Armistice Day celebration in 1919. By 1938, November 11th was recognized as an official holiday filled with ceremonies and parades dedicated to those who served. However, if you want to honor the holiday in a more personal manner, memorials across the country dedicated to the men, women, and animals who served in the armed forces offer perfect settings for peaceful reflection.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
villagerpublishing.com

KINDLING – Thanksgiving memories

Thanksgiving is really a wonderful American tradition. The day gives us a chance to be with family and to cherish our great nation. A land where the world wants to come and join us in our freedoms and opportunity for all under the rule of law. The Thanksgiving meal is...
FESTIVAL
Pine And Lakes News

The Last Windrow: Buy that turkey and enjoy a Thanksgiving Day dinner

No turkey for Thanksgiving??? What??? You've got to be kidding me!. From many media reports, turkey will be missing from some Thanksgiving Day tables this year. I've heard there is a "shortage" of turkeys and the prices will be sky high. I'm wanting to take a look at this seeming frenzy of the perceived "cost" of this annual festive meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salisbury Post

Ester Marsh: Let’s be extra thankful this Thanksgiving

There are choices we make, and waking up after a challenging night makes it harder to start the day off right. However, I choose the make he best of the day and share positive vibes with the people around me. Does that mean I am always optimistic? Of course not,...
FESTIVAL
stljewishlight.org

This Hanukkah, let’s take a lesson from Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving and Hanukkah both arrive around the same time this year, and it has made me consider the difference between being grateful for what we have versus craving the things we want. After all, Thanksgiving is a holiday devoted to the concept of gratitude, and even though Hanukkah is technically about rededication, who in our consumer-driven world doesn’t focus at least a little on Hanukkah presents?
FESTIVAL
iheart.com

Let’s Thank the Pilgrims for Defeating Socialism This Thanksgiving

This year marks the four hundredth anniversary of the first Thanksgiving celebrated by the Pilgrims and their Wampanoag allies in 1621. Tragically, nearly half of the Pilgrims had died by famine and disease during their first year. However, they had been met by native Americans such as Samoset and Squanto who miraculously spoke English and taught the Pilgrims how to survive in the New World. That fall the Pilgrims, despite all the hardships, found much to praise God for and they were joined by Chief Massasoit and his ninety braves came who feasted and celebrated for three days with the fifty or so surviving Pilgrims.
SOCIETY
Essence

Let's Toast: 7 Cocktails Perfect For Thanksgiving (And Every Day After)

Check out the pre, during or post-dinner drinks we're certainly thankful for. While food is the main event when it comes to Thanksgiving, whatever it is people come together and decide to eat, they can’t enjoy it without the proper beverage. With that being said, we dare to say that a good drink is also of great importance on such a holiday, or any holiday for that matter. We gathered up some very colorful recipes for cocktails you can have before dinner, during, or cap the night with. There are the dessert-like options, as well as must-have ciders, and other drinks full of seasonally appropriate flavors (i.e., cranberry, maple, cinnamon). Take a gander at the cocktails anyone would be grateful for on this day of thanks.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy