England took a step closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick as the Three Lions thrashed Albania by five goals at Wembley. Harry Maguire opened the scoring with header inside 10 minutes before Harry Kane struck either side of Jordan Henderson’s second international goal to put Gareth Southgate’s side in a commanding position heading into the break. Kane then completed his perfect hat-trick in stunning fashion, as he swivelled to send a scissor kick into the net on the strike of half time, adding to his earlier header and left-foot finish. England,...

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO