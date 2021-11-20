Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announces end of the high-risk fire season

Contra Costa County, California – Because of recent and predicted precipitation, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) has decreased early vegetation fire responses to a single fire engine.

Because of the many storms and the possibility of further precipitation, the decision to reduce responses was made last week. The reduction signifies the end of the high-risk fire season, which began on May 1.

The season of fire danger this year lasted 193 days.

Contra Costa did a good job during a dangerous fire year across the state, with fire department preparedness and planning, homeowner involvement, early reporting, and fast, over-whelming responses all making a difference. The majority of wildfires in 2021 were contained to 10 acres or less.

“With nearly year-round fire danger, our fire risks in Contra Costa County are no less than surrounding counties, especially those to the north with similar terrain and conditions,” said Fire Chief Lewis Broschard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. “Con Fire urges all residents to practice fire safety in all outdoor activities and to plan well ahead of the typical spring-months arrival of fire danger for weed abatement and defensible space creation around their properties.”