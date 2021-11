Giants catcher Buster Posey accomplished quite a bit over his career in the Majors. Posey won three World Series titles, five Silver Sluggers, the NL Rookie of the Year honor in 2010, and an MVP award. And after an illustrious career, the Giants icon announced his retirement from baseball this month. Posey ripped it up in his final season in the bigs, and in honor of his 2021 season, Sony San Diego released the first MLB The Show 21 Finest card on November 12. A 99 OVR Finest card that features the now-former Giants catcher is now available via a new Player Program, and here’s how you can obtain it.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO