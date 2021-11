Google is offering a special promo for the Pixel 5a 5G and the Pixel 6. We recommend you get either the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro but the Pixel 5a is still a good choice if you don’t want to spend much. The tech giant is offering the Pixel 5a 5G with a $50 discount. You can get it either unlocked or unlocked from Google Fi. Instead $449, you can avail of the phone for only $399 or only $16.63 per month for two years with the 0% APR Google Store Financing.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO