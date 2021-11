The first round of the 2021 Roman Main Event tourney wraps up with a 12:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning tip between the UNLV Rebels and No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at T-Mobile Arena. Michigan is coming off of its first loss of the season in a 67-65 upset to Seton Hall on Tuesday. UNLV has started the season 3-0, but its results have been close; the biggest win for the Rebels so far was in their season-opener against Gardner-Webb, 64-58.

