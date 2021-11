It must be said that supply chain problems can be very difficult to deal with for retail stores and shoppers alike. The former group has to figure out a way to keep business afloat, while the latter has to make do with whatever products they can find during what some call an "everything shortage." According to a CNBC report, the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially brutal for international trade, leaving retailers and other companies scrambling for solutions as trade volume has more recently begun to increase after a long decline.

